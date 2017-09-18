ABP Food Group has over 60 years’ Industry experience, is one of Europe’s leading privately owned agribusiness companies.

It is the largest beef processor in Europe and is a significant exporter of Irish beef worldwide including the US.



ABP has three significant facilities in Tipperary employing over 1,000 people and contributing €350 million to the local economy, both in raw material supply and employment.

ABP achieved a Gold Star and worldwide recognition at the prestigious annual International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi) Awards for its Tipperary Dry Aged Black Angus Striploin.

ABP has an international reputation for producing high quality premium beef products with full

traceability.



ABP has contributed significantly to the Local community over the last few years, the Duneske Leisure centre and all weather soccer pitch at Cahir Park.

ABP has invested €60 million in it's Tipperary sites to ensure it remains a leading food processor in the county.