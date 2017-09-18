Clancy - Built on Partnership
Clancy
Founded by Mr. John Clancy in 1947 and celebrating 70 years in business, Clancy has developed into a strong and innovative organisation, with vast experience in all sectors of the construction industry throughout Ireland.
The company has its headquarters in Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.
We take a partnership approach to every project as we are large enough for economics of scale but small enough for personal relationship.
Clancy are known as a contractor who is more interested in working with the client and design team in a collaborative manner to bring the project to a successful conclusion for all involved.
Clancy believe for construction projects to be successful the client must be satisfied with the finished product and that it exceeds their expectations.
