Clancy - Built on Partnership

Founded by Mr. John Clancy in 1947 and celebrating 70 years in business, Clancy has developed into a strong and innovative organisation, with vast experience in all sectors of the construction industry throughout Ireland.

The company has its headquarters in Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

We take a partnership approach to every project as we are large enough for economics of scale but small enough for personal relationship.

Clancy are known as a contractor who is more interested in working with the client and design team in a collaborative manner to bring the project to a successful conclusion for all involved.

Clancy believe for construction projects to be successful the client must be satisfied with the finished product and that it exceeds their expectations.