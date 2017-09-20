Tipperary Boutique Distillery is based in Ireland’s Golden Vale. Our unique location, combined with knowledge & passion, affords us the opportunity to create great whiskey from our own barley, grown on Ballindoney farm in Tipperary.

While we wait for our spirit to mature, we have searched Ireland for whiskies which reflect the quality of the spirit that we will make in Tipperary: the award-winning Rising, Knockmealdowns and Watershed.

We launched our first expression in March 2016, and our products can now be found in 9 countries over 4 continents, exporting 67% of sales in the first 8 months of trading.