Amneal Ireland Limited, Cashel

Amneal Ireland Limited is a generic drug manufacturer based on the Cahir Road in Cashel. This facility is part of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and is involved in the production of metered dose and dry powder inhalers (MDIs and DPIs).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is an American pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceutical products and is currently the fifth largest U.S. generics manufacturer in terms of number of prescriptions written.

Amneal brings to Cashel a proven track record of providing steady jobs, empowering employees to do their best work and collaborating with the surrounding community to build a successful operation, aligned with Amneal’s core values.

Contact Amneal Ireland Limited on 062-27000 or Careers.cashel@amneal.com.