Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers is a family owned and managed farmhouse cheesemaking business based ten miles from Cashel in the rural town land of Foulkstown.

Established over 30 years ago by husband and wife Jane and Louis Grubb, the company has heralded an international respect for their blue cheeses - Cashel Blue and Crozier Blue.

Employing a long term team of 27, predominantly locally based people, and sourcing 98 per cent of raw ingredients from county Tipperary, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers is truly rooted in the agricultural bounty and rural community of the county.

Exporting 50 per cent of production, many visitors to the region are attracted in the first instance to Cashel as they seek out the home of Cashel Blue. Today the business is in the hands of the second generation who have a particularly European outlook. Bringing their cheeses into new markets in Germany and the Benelux, they focus on managing a diversified market at a time when Ireland's traditional export market Britain falters. Sustainability is a key strategic pillar to this family business.

Within the past three years, the company has been awarded three top international prizes recognising the quality of cheese produced by Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers.