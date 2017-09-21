Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary

The Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary County Council provides a range of supports for business creation and development including advice, training, mentoring and grants. Financial supports are available to enterprises employing up to ten staff in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors. All businesses may avail of soft supports. Online Trading Vouchers are also available to enable small firms and retailers establish an online presence to trade internationally. LEO Tipperary has offices in Clonmel and Nenagh Visit www.localenterprise.ie/tipperary.