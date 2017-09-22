Boston Scientific, Clonmel

Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. It develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide.

The company operates through three segments - Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management and MedSurg - offering among other interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease, and cardiac rhythm management devices such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms. Furthermore, it provides spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain.



Boston Scientific was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and currently has 27,000 employees worldwide. It employs approximately 1,000 people in Clonmel where it designs, develops and manufactures pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord and deep brain stimulators. Boston Scientific has operated in Clonmel since 1999, and its dedication to advancing science for life helps patients around the globe live longer, healthier lives.