Abbott Vascular Care, Clonmel

​Abbott’s vascular manufacturing facility in Clonmel helps meet worldwide demand for vascular devices. Abbott focuses on improving treatment options for people with coronary artery disease, mitral regurgitation and peripheral artery disease. We’re working on timely advances and innovative technologies that have the potential to improve the way doctors treat people with vascular diseases.

The original 150,000-square-foot facility was established on 55 acres by Digital Corp in 1980. Today, the modern 250,000-square-foot facility on a 19-acre site is a centre of excellence in the manufacturing of vascular devices. Abbott’s vascular business in Clonmel manufactures a broad range of vascular devices, including stent delivery systems.