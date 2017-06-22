Poignant ceremony on Circle of Friends new site

A ceremony took place recently at the site of the new Circle of Friends Cancer Support building when two special items were placed underneath the new foundations.

It was an emotional and spiritual moment for founder Jennifer Jones Hickey and her family who were joined by Sr. Mairead and construction workers .

The special items placed in the foundation of the new building was a ‘Wish box’, containing relics of Padre Pio & Catherine McCauley (founder of the Mercy Sisters) from the Circle of Friends service users, volunteers and supporters and a Mass Missal, kindly donated by Sisters of Mercy and presented by Sr. Mairead.