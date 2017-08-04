Tipp Town's Huge cheque for Darkness Into Light

The Darkness Into Light Tipperary Town committee proudly presented a cheque to Pieta House for €28,366.47 from the first Tipperary Town walk that took place in May.

Committee members Siobhán Nugent, Margaret Russell and Sharon Aherne were delighted with the amount raised.

“This is just a brilliant sum of money and the committee are amazed at how successful our first walk turned out,” said Margaret Russell, Committee member.

“We want to congratulate and thank everyone who helped to make this fundraiser the success it was. Whether you walked, ran, sponsored drinks and food, stewarded, prepared the walk map, did the safety report, brought trees, distributed water along the way, helped with registrations, gave your premises for display, registrations and T Shirt distribution, provided first aid and provided entertainment… we wish to thank you all. Also to Arravale Rovers for providing their club house, which was just perfect for the event and to committee member Siobhán Nugent for coming up with the idea of holding the Darkness into Light walk in Tipperary town this year.”

The amount collected will provide the full list of services necessary for thirty individuals. By helping them, there is a knock on effect and the number of people getting help rises several times when you add in their families.

“Well done Tipperary Town,” added Margaret.