Tipperary Racecourse: Great family day out at charity colour run

The Tipperary Racecourse held their second Charity Colour Run last Friday with a fantastic turnout of people to support two local charities: Pieta House and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town.

Over 300 people took part in the Colour Fun Run that exceeded last year’s participants with many families taking part in the event.

Under the starting orders of former Munster and Ireland Rugby legend Alan Quinlan and the antics of local funny man Johnny Luby MC, the night was a huge success.

Andrew Hogan, Tipperary Racecourse Manager, thanked everyone who took part on the night. “The Tipperary Racecourse is proud to be able to support the two charities in hosting the event and we would like to thank all the Company’s who donated as well as everyone who ran, walked or crawled for their hard work in collecting sponsorship. The money raised will go a long way to ensuring that the two charities continue supporting the community here in Tipperary. Everyone who was there on Friday enjoyed themselves; from the racing fans, to the participants in the charity run and to the crowd after who enjoyed live music from The Riptide Movement and Handipak. The energy around the course was amazing and it was great to see everyone supporting the charities.”

In just two years of hosting the Colour Fun Run the Tipperary Racecourse has raised just under €100,000 for charities, with this year’s benefactors being the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town and Pieta House.

Circle of Friends volunteer Nora Hore spoke on behalf of the charity. “We would just like to thank everyone for coming and for their brilliant support. It was a great evening, full of laughter and fun for two great causes and we were delighted to share the fundraiser with Pieta House. We are very grateful to the Tipperary Racecourse team who were brilliant and the Racecourse Supporters club who are always very supportive. Thanks also, to the Tipp Vintage Rally crew who helped us on the day.