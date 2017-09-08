Top UK performance by Tipp town kickboxers

The Tipperary Kickboxing club in Tipperary town enjoyed more successes recently with two of their fighters who travelled to Kent in the UK to take part in an ISKA competition.

Aaron Frewen from the Glen of Aherlow and Chris Breen from Cappawhite represented the Tipperary club and both won their fights.

Aaron Frewen (15-years old) fought in the 64kg 4-Nations title 5x2 minute rounds. He got knocked down in the first and second rounds but dropped his opponent, Joe Shelton from Kent, in the third with a kick and stopped him in the fourth round with a kick to the liver making him new the ISKA 64KG Champion.

Twenty-two year old Chris Breen fought UK fighter Ellis Wilson over 3x2 minute rounds in what became fight of the night, as it was non-stop action from the first round. Chris knocked his UK opponent down in the third with a massive right hand to give him a count and he won the fight on points.

Coach Craig Sutton travelled with the fighters to the competition. “I’m very proud of both Chris and Aaron on well-fought matches. They trained very hard and their dedication and resilience saw them through.”