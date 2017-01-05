Do you remember - Tipp Town Panto 2006?

Above: Taking part in "The Little Shop of Horrors" were Denise Sutton, Louise Fahy, Mary Finnan, Aisling Ryan, Sarah Jackson and Tanya Hoban.

It’s panto season – oh yes it is!

Beauty and the Beast has taken to the stage in Clonmel but for our Throwback Thursday ‘treat’ this week we’re off to Tipperary Town…. in 2006!

Young children and teenagers were busily preparing for their upcoming production of Robinson Crusoe by the Tipperary Pantomime Society.

How many do you recognise today from these photographs?

The Abbey and St. Anne's Secondary Schools combined to stage "The Little Shop of Horrors" at the Simon Ryan Theatre, Tipperary in January of 2006.

Pictured above were Denise Sutton, Louise Fahy, Mary Finnan, Aisling Ryan, Sarah Jackson and Tanya Hoban.

And below: James Ryan, Sarah Toomey, Louise Merrigan, Hazel O'Keeffe and Mairead O'Grady.