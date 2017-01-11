Panto time in Tipp Town

Is it that time of year when pantomime shows entertain us after the Christmas slump? Oh no it isn’t… but oh yes it is as the Tipperary Pantomime Society is proud to present their 33rd Pantomime production with the popular show Jack & The Beanstalk.

The enthusiastic cast and chorus has been very busy rehearsing for months to make sure that this show is the best ever with excellent family entertainment.

Jack had only one job. He needs to take the cow to the market, sell the cow and bring home the money. Instead he sold the cow for some magic beans and the rest is an amazing tale of a giant golden egg, a singing harp and a very scary giant. This magic will be brought to life with toe-tapping music, dance, songs and hilarious comedy moments and with the infamous Dame Pat Ryan playing Duchess Fuzzywig, there are sure to be some unscripted hilarious surprises.

Young talent James Cunningham takes on the lead of Jack alongside Katie Russell who plays Princess Rosemary. Pay Ryan’s character Duchess Fuzzywig’s daughter, is bravely taken on by Dermot O’Donovan. The junior and senior chorus members will provide sing-along popular songs and dance routines that ensure an all round entertainment experience.

Tickets are on sale from the Tipperary Excel Box Office on 062 80520. Jack & The Beanstalk runs from Wednesday 18th to Saturday 21st of January at the Simon Ryan Theatre, Excel.