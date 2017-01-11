Parish Links Christmas party enjoyed by all in New Inn

The Parish Links held their annual Christmas party in New Inn Community Centre last Sunday, January 8. A great day was had by all, meeting up with old friends and making new ones.

The committee would like to thank Joe Ahern and his crew for their hospitality, Nora Tobin for supplying the excellent Christmas cake and John Landy for taking photographs of the occasion.

Tony and Liam in the band brought much enjoyment to the day, and together with local man John Barnaville provided great entertainment.

“A big thank you to all who donated spot prizes. Great credit is also due to the hard-working committee who put a great effort in year after year. Thank you to everyone who attended the party, and wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year,” the committee adds.