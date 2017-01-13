Party time in Tipp as Declan Nerney plays The Times

A native of Drumlish, Co. Longford, top star Declan Nerney is once again hitting the high spots with the release of his brand new DVD, ‘Where’s The Party’ and also a new CD album entitled, ‘One More Kiss’.

Raised on a farm in North Longford, Declan took the bold step and formed his own band in 1988.

He was, of course, no stranger to the music business. From a very young age Declan had decided his choice of future career.

Always a big fan of acts like Big Tom and Philomena Begley, he saved up twelve shillings in a jam jar to buy his first guitar and, after that, there was only going to be one path in life for the Drumlish artist.

Declan Nerney subsequently came through the ranks from being a session musician, record producer and lead guitarist for other top performers right to the position where he's one of the most successful Irish entertainers of the last three decades.

More than anything else, the reason for his popularity has been a single minded dedication to succeed.

Declan knew what he wanted and he went for it.

Now nearly 30 years on the road with his own band, the Longford singer’s achievements have been nothing short of spectacular.

Three gold discs, ‘Picture Of My World’, ‘Walking On New Grass’ and ‘Three Way Love Affair’, two silver discs, ‘Going Places’ and ‘Gotta Get Up In The Morning’, twelve top ten chart entries and numerous prestigious awards, including the 1992 Longford person of the year, have placed Declan Nerney to the very forefront of Irish entertainment.

His many fans are expected to turn out in big numbers for one the most exciting shows on the road when he appears at The Times Hotel, Tipperary Town on this Sunday night, 15th January.

Meanwhile, watch out for the superb Derek Ryan at The Times Hotel, which is coming up on Sunday night, 22nd January.