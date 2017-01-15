The Cedartowns play Clonmel Folk Club

The Cedartowns will perform at the Clonmel Folk Club on Tuesday, 17th January.

Tickets are available from Clonmel Tourist Office (located next to the Main Guard entrance)

Tickets are priced at just €10 each.

The Cedartowns will return to the Clonmel Folk Club with their unique brand of Americana and Folk songs from the quiet country lanes that time and local authorities have attempted to forget.

The Cedartowns are from the 'Deep South' (of County Tipperary) and play original roots-infused folk/Americana.

The band features the vocal talents of sisters Mary and Michelle Nugent and Tom Kenna with the instrumentation of Seamus Hayes, Tommy Kelly and Andrew Kennedy.

The Cedartowns effortlessly blend folk, traditional and blues backgrounds to perform songs of grief and gladness, from love songs to murder ballads and everything else that's in-between.

The concert takes place in the Town Hall. The doors open at 7pm and the concert gets underway at 8pm.