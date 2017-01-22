All busy preparing for 'Puss in Boots'

It’s not long now until the ‘Puss in Boots’ Pantomime opens in Cahir Community Hall on 2nd February. The cast and crew are hard at work with rehearsals, set building, costumes and music and all under the expert tutelage of inimitable director John Hally.

Rehearsals were already very tight last weekend with little no mistakes visible or audible. It really is no wonder as the cast are not only very familiar with each other as well as John but enjoy their roles so much that, they want nothing more than it goes well on the night!

This is a very funny, family show that will entertain all ages and make for a really enjoyable evening’s entertainment. Do make some time to get tickets from in the Heritage in the Square, as they will sell out fast.

There will be 3 evening shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 Matinees also. Thursday night is Premier night and tickets are €8 for an adult and €5 for under 12’s. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday night are €10 per seat. The matinee tickets are €8 and €5 each and these normally sell out first, so please be sure to purchase early to avoid disappointment.