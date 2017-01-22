Galtee Walking Club to host annual walking festival

The Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Ltd. in association with the Galtee Walking Club will hold their annual Glen of Aherlow Winter Walking Festival in Tipperary over the weekend of January 27th to 29th 2017.

The festival will host seven guided walks over two days. On Saturday A-walkers can enjoy the magnificence of Galtymore in winter, B-Walkers have the option of the lower Galtees and the C-walkers will visit the Dolmen on Slievenamuck.

On Sunday walkers will have a wonderful choice with Cush Mountain, the wonderful Lakes of Muskry and Farbreaga or a low-level forest route.

The Base Point for all walks is Aherlow House Hotel with registration in the Hotel each morning prior to being bussed to the start of the walk.

The festival opens in Aherlow House on Friday, January 29, to meet the guides and assess the weekend routes. Maps will be available for all walks.

There is a feast of entertainment for the weekend with the festival dinner on Saturday night and music in the hotel bar both Friday and Saturday night.

Local tourism providers are offering a superb attractive weekend deal for the Winter Walking Festival in The Glen, with prices ranging from €75 per person sharing for 2 B & B. Details can be accessed on www.aherlow.com or contact 086 8314443 for any queries.

The River Shannon walks continue on Sunday, January 22 with the second section taking place between Killaloe and Garrykennedy. Anyone interested should contact Pat Ryan on 087 9704404.

Catherine Sharpe’s B-walk is to Lake Curra, the highest Galtee Lake, and meets at Clydagh Bridge at 10.30am.

Thanks to Pat Ryan and Willie Kavanagh for the walks on Sunday last.