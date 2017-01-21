Don't miss Brand New Cadillac in Gleesons

See Brand New Cadillac live in Gleesons, Clonmel, this Saturday 21st January at 10pm.

You want it? These guys can play it.

One of the most talented cover bands in the region, Brand New Cadillac are a Waterford based band. From Funk to Reggae, Rock to Pop, Old to New there is nothing this band can't and won't play.

'The Cadillacs' have been playing in Gleesons for several years and have never failed to entertain.

If you're looking for something fun and unpredictable next Saturday night be sure to call into Gleesons.......you won't be disappointed.