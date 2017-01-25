Darkness into Light walk to take place in Tipperary Town

A Darkness Into Light 5K walk will take place for the first time in Tipperary town on May 6, at 4.15am commencing at the Sean Treacy Park.

In preparation for the event, the organisers wish to borrow Darkness-Into-Light T-Shirts for display in shop windows in Tipperary Town and surrounding areas to promote the event. All T-Shirts will be return to the rightful owners after May 6

The organisers will also be calling into shops and businesses in the coming weeks for sponsorship for refreshments after the walk. For more info contact Siobhan Tel: 089 4304286.