Mary Kennedy will be special guest at Cancer Support Centre's Annual Lunch
Annual lunch will be held on Friday March 3rd
RTE presenter Mary Kennedy has been confirmed as the special guest at the annual CARE Cancer Support Centre lunch, which will be held at Hotel Minella, Clonmel on Friday 3rd March.
The centre would be most grateful once again for your support, and you can book your place by contacting your usual hostess.
For further information please phone 052-6182667 or e-mail: caresupport@eircom.net
