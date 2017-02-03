Panto premiers on this Thursday

The time has finally come for this year’s Cahir Pantomime Society production ‘Puss in Boots’ to open in Cahir Community Hall.

The excitement was building during rehearsals last weekend and when the costumes arrived on last Sunday everyone was in their element. The Panto opens on tomorrow Thursday, 2nd February.

The audience can expect a very funny and entertaining family show with a fantastic cast and crew all rearing to go! There is still a little time to get tickets from in the Heritage in the Square but hurry so you will not be disappointed!

There are three evening shows on tomorrow Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 Matinees also. Thursday night being Premier night tickets is €8 for an adult and €5 for under 12’s.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday night are €10 per seat. The matinee tickets are €8 and €5 each.

Good luck to Cahir Pantomime Society, we look forward to enjoying their much anticipated production “Puss in Boots”.