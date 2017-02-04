Dinner Theatre for little Ava

A group of local talented actors have come together to raise funds for Ava Lawlor.

At the age of 3 Ava was diagnosed with childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Lukemia (ALL).

Now aged 4 Ava will undergo 2 years of intensive treatment and all monies raised from the three nights will go towards helping Ava and her family through this difficult time.

From February 23rd-25th , the Pop Up Theatre Group will present the much acclaimed Neil Simon comedy 'The Odd Couple'.

The play tells the story of Felix and Oscar, two polar opposites.

One is a neat freak with OCD tendencies, the other a gambling, untidy bachelor who lives life to the max.

The cast, a mixture of well known favourites and new faces, includes Sean Bergin, Paul Kelly, Amanda Kirwan, Fidelma Collins, John Morris, John Hally, Colum Dunne and Karl Clancy.

Directed by Patricia Harte, the back stage crew is made up of Ann Loh, Sharon Hewitt and Pamela Kirwan. Stage construction is by Anthony Lawless.

Theatre lovers are guaranteed a great night of laughter and fine dining in Raheen House Hotel so book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets priced at€30 which includes the play and a meal will be available from Friday 3rd at 9am in Marians Bookshop, O’ Connell St.