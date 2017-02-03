Pamper your pet for Valentines Day!

Pet owners who like to spoil and pamper their pets can do so for free at the Maxi Zoo pet store in Clonmel this St. Valentine’s Day.

The free ‘True Friends’ event takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, with plenty for pet parents and their pets to enjoy.

“There is nothing to compare to the devoted companionship that a pet can bring to your life,” said Alice Cross, Executive Director of Maxi Zoo Ireland.

“This afternoon event is ideal for families looking for a meaningful way to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with their pet,” she added.

The store’s pet experts will treat all pet dogs to a mini-brush and spruce, which includes a spritz of doggie-cologne to leave them looking and smelling their best when they leave the store.

“Our pet experts will also be on hand to pass on some tips about pet care, nutrition and training to pet parents who want to learn all they can to show their pet that they are truly loved,” said Alice.

Children of all ages can also learn how to make some tasty cookies for their pet in the Maxi Zoo Kids Club.

Maxi Zoo is also laying on treats for dogs and free chocolates for customers who can also avail of a heart-warming 10% discount off products, excluding current offers, for the duration of the event.

“Everyone loves to be spoiled and pets are no exception. St. Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to show your pet how much you care and we look forward to enjoying the day with our customers and their pets,” said Alice.