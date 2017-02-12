Clonmel Theatre Guild's production of "The Field"

Clonmel Theatre Guild is delighted to announce its next production is John B Keane’s powerful drama “The Field.”

Directed by Anne Williamson this production will be staged in the White Memorial Theatre on 17th-20th May 2017.

'The Field' is perhaps John B. Keane’s best known play.

This powerful play has the 'Bull' McCabe as its central character. 'The Bull' is a tenant farmer with a ferocious temper and an obsession with the field he has been renting from a poor widow.

After years of backbreaking toil, McCabe has transformed the field from three acres of rocky wasteland into a lush green pasture.

But when the widow decides to put the property up for auction without considering his work, an outraged McCabe is determined to buy it at all costs.

Unfortunately, there is another interested party, an English man whose plans for the field include paving it over and turning it into a cement block factory.

'The Bull' cannot stand to see the land he so deeply loves slipping away from him.

He decides to deal with the situation in the only way he knows and his actions have tragic consequences.

The play shows the after affects on 'The Bull' and those around him.

Readings for this play take place on Wednesday, 15th February 2017 in the Clonmel Resource Centre, Kickham Street, Clonmel at 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in being part of this production either to audition for a part or get involved behind the scenes are welcome to come along.

You can contact Clonmel Theatre Guild on info@clonmeltheatreguild.org

We look forward to seeing you there.