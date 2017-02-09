Pieta House fundraiser in Brú Ború Cashel tonight

The Forge Players will perform the John B. Keane play Sive at Brú Ború, Cashel, tonight, Thursday 9th February, at 8pm. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Pieta House, who assist and support people whose lives are touched by suicide.

Sive is a play that strikes a chord with many people. It is a tragic but intimate view of life in rural Ireland in the early 1950’s. This production is directed by Michael O’Donoghue and is amongst the sharpest, most refined efforts of the Forge Players to date.

Tickets at the door.