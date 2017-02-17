Tipp Musical Society on countdown for new production

The countdown is now on for Tipperary Musical Society’s production of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’, coming to the Simon Ryan Theatre, Tipperary Excel from 20-25th February.

The cast and chorus are busy with rehearsals for this all-singing, all-dancing, feel good musical that is guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face.

Tipperary Musical Society have also been very active on social media, producing their own versions of the ‘Mannequin Challenge’ and ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with hilarious results! Check out their Facebook page to see the videos.

Tickets for ‘9 to 5 The Musical’ are on sale from Tipperary Excel at 062 80520, with special discounted rates for Monday and Tuesday night, and group discounts also available on other nights.