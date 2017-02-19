White flag raised for Cheltenham Preview Night

The Charity Cheltenham Preview Night, run jointly by Tipperary Lions Club and Tipperary Race goers Club will be held in Ballykisteen Hotel on Thursday, February 23, at 8.30pm.

To date this popular event has raised €8000 for local charities over a four year period. This time the proceeds will be shared between Tipperary Special Olympics Club and Laochra Arann. Both these groups do invaluable work, preparing and coaching their members for athletic and swimming competitions.

Tipperary Racecourse Manager Andrew Hogan has arranged a top class team of racing experts for the night. Among those at the top table will be racing correspondents Pat Brennan and Tommy Lyons and well known trainers: Tom Hogan, Tom Mullins and Enda Bolger.

Pat Healy will act as MC. All are kindly volunteering their services.

With videos of Irish horses bound for Cheltenham on show, this is an enjoyable and well-informed night for all who fancy a little flutter from time to time. There will also be a raffle for very valuable prizes. Tickets are €10 each, which includes finger food and can be purchased from the members of the clubs involved.