Highly acclaimed duo for show at The Source

Two of Ireland's most distinguished musicians with highly successful solo careers at home and internationally, violinist Catherine Leonard and pianist Hugh Tinney have performed as a duo since 2000.

Their musically scintillating partnership provides exciting and beautiful performances of a broad range of repertoire.

They will play The Source in Thurles on Friday 10 March at 8pm. Box Office 0504 90204

www.thesourceartscentre.ie

As a Duo, they have performed in Sweden, USA and England, and have toured nationwide regularly.

Of their RTE Lyric fm Beethoven CD, the Journal of Music wrote of “the beguiling intimacy, quiet authority, meticulous attention to detail and carefully measured charm that Leonard and Tinney bring to bear throughout.”

Leonard and Tinney will tour to eight counties during February and March. The Duo will perform a powerful mix of works spanning four centuries.

Starting with Bach, a first exploration of the baroque world for them, they will follow from the other end of the spectrum with Messiaen's 'theme and variations', a work rarely heard, which has been their ambition to perform for a long time.

Sonatas by Schubert (in A minor, D 385) and Brahms (in D minor, Op.108) will be more familiar territory for all and the musicians look forward to sharing their enjoyment of this music with audiences around Ireland. This tour is set to be a powerful return to the stage after a long break.

The Tour is funded by the Arts Council and supported by RTE Lyric fm.