Michael English at The Times Hotel

One of the biggest attractions on the dancing scene in Ireland, Michael English is sure to be a huge hit at the Times Hotel, Tipperary Town on this Sunday night, March 5.

One of the top dancing venues in the country for many years, The Times boasts a superb dance floor and is well known nationally for its fantastic atmosphere.

Currently enjoying huge success with hits like ‘The Tuam Beat’, ‘Crazy Over You’, ‘Dance All Night’ and his current single, ‘If You Love Me Let Me Know’, Michael English is all set for another big night in Tipperary Town.

“We’ve been getting a huge reaction and I’m really looking forward to another great gig at The Times, “he told the Nationalist.

Watch out for Declan Nerney, Cliona Hagan and Jimmy Buckley who are all coming to The Times Hotel in the weeks ahead.

Tickets are available from the hotel and are in big demand.