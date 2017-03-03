Rockabilly trio for Clonmel Folk Club gig in Town Hall

Clonmel Folk Club welcome Sir Jac’s Bantamacs, pictured above, to Clonmel Town Hall on Tuesday, March 7 with doors open at 7pm for the concert at 8pm.

Tickets at €10 from the website wwwclonmelfolkclub.com, Ger Ambrose Jewellers (O'Connelll Street) or Clonmel Tourist Office.

Described as Hillbillie Country Folk, Rock & Blues, Sir Jac’s Bantamacs is a 3 piece foot stomping helluva good time!

Led by Rob Heron, better known as the dynamic frontman of the increasingly popular Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra, a band that have toured all over Europe and the UK and have developed a large fanbase.

Sir Jac’s also includes Tim Bloomer on guitar and Ted Harbot on upright bass.