Rockabilly trio for Clonmel Folk Club gig in Town Hall

Good time guaranteed

Rockabilly trio for Clonmel Folk Club gig in Town Hall

Clonmel Folk Club welcome Sir Jac’s Bantamacs, pictured above, to Clonmel Town Hall on Tuesday, March 7 with doors open at 7pm for the concert at 8pm.

Tickets at €10 from the website wwwclonmelfolkclub.com, Ger Ambrose Jewellers (O'Connelll Street) or Clonmel Tourist Office.

Described as Hillbillie Country Folk, Rock & Blues, Sir Jac’s Bantamacs is a 3 piece foot stomping helluva good time!

Led by Rob Heron, better known as the dynamic frontman of the increasingly popular Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra, a band that have toured all over Europe and the UK and have developed a large fanbase.

Sir Jac’s also includes Tim Bloomer on guitar and Ted Harbot on upright bass.