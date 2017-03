'By the Bog of Cats' by Marina Carr and directed by Liam Wall is Clogheen Drama Group's latest production.

It's curtains up for this wonderful play on March 31 and April 1, starting at 8.15pm.

This year's play is one not to be missed.

For tickets contact Fruit and Veg shop, Clogheen, on 0527465951 or PJ on 0877984929 anytime.