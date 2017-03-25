Paddy O'Brien brings his tour to Bru Boru

Country Music star Paddy O'Brien looks forward to bringing his "My Kind of Country" Concert Tour to Bru Boru Theatre in Cashel, on Thursday 30th March.

On the night Paddy will be joined by TR Dallas, Shaun Loughrey and Keelan.

This year Paddy celebrates 30 years in Country Music.

Throughout his career he has recorded 32 albums, all of which are available on CD while 16 are also on DVD.

He has numerous hits including Marion's Rose, Louisiana, Keep on the Sunnyside, Never Grow Old, Heaven won't be heaven, Out to California " and many more. ..

For a great nights entertainment make sure you join Paddy O' rien and Guests at Bru Boru Theatre on Thursday 30th March and hear him sing many of his hit songs plus other great classics from legends like Slim Whitman, Marty Robbins and more ..

To Book your seat for this super show call Bru Boru Theatre on 062 61122.