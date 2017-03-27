Luke Kelly Tribute in Glengoole

Chris Kavanagh's "The Legend of Luke Kelly" will play a concert in Buddys Big Shed, Glengoole on Saturday 29th April at 8.30 sharp in aid of Cappanagarrane rescue horses.

This is a local Tipperary family run haven for abandoned or mistreated horses.

Chris and his band 'The Patriots' have just sold out Vicar Street venue in Dublin for three nights and are now on tour and are delighted to help the cause.

Here is a unique chance to see them in your local venue for this once off concert in support of the rescue.

Tickets are €20 and limited so get booking at 0860834208

Tickets also available from Sinead in Buddy's Shed and local shops.