Cloughjordan Circus Club presents 'Who Stole The Clowns' at Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday 31st March & Saturday 1st April, 7.30pm, tickets €6/€20 (Family of 4).

Everything is ready, the curtain is about to be raised but ... who has stolen the Clowns?

Without them all the laughter, fun and sparkle is gone!

Join this brave Circus Troupe as they use all their skills to get the clowns and the fun back.

Be amazed as 30+ members of the Cloughjordan Circus Club display their skills including Juggling, Pyramid Building, Tableslide, Hula Hooping, Tightwire, Unicycling and Stiltwalking in a fun piece of Contemporary Circus.

Suitable for a family audience.