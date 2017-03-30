'Legend of Luke Kelly' for Clonmel Folk Club

Chris Kavanagh, Legend of Luke Kelly, will play the Clonmel Folk Club in the Town Hall on Tuesday, 4th April.

Doors 7.00, start 8.00. Tickets at €15 from Ger Ambrose and Clonmel Tourist Office or at the door on the night.

Dublin singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Chris Kavanagh was raised on Irish music and has been singing Irish folk songs since he was three years old.

He learned to play the piano by ear when he was five and his love and passion for Luke Kelly's music led him to learn to play the 5 string long neck banjo.

Over the past fifteen years he has amazed audiences following powerful sell-out performances in prominent Irish venues such as Vicar Street and the Cork Opera House with the regular attendance of Luke Kelly's family.

He has also toured this show abroad in England, Switzerland, Germany and Australia and in November 2011 Chris stood in with folk legends The Dubliners on their German tour and also made a guest appearance on their 50th anniversary concert DVD recorded in Vicar Street.

When Chris sings, his talents capture the depth and passion of the great man that he was so heavily influenced by.