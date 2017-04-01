Thurles Musical Society opens with All Shook Up

Thurles Musical Society will stage their hit show All Shook Up - the music of Elvis Presley - starting next Tuesday evening, April 4th, until Saturday 8th in The Premier Hall, Thurles from 8:00pm nightly.

This is a non stop collection of music made famous by The King and there is a great comedy element to the show, to ensure that audiences will really enjoy a wonderful experience.

Thurles will have almost sixty on stage and another forty or so working around the hall to bring this musical extravaganza to the audience.

The show has been a big hit throughout the country and it is anticipated that the production in Thurles will be no different.

With hits such as Jailhouse Rock, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog, All Shook Up, Can't Help falling in Love, and many more, the show will take you on a nostalgic musical journey having been directed by Shannon man Aodán Fox, with Mary Rose McNally as Musical Director, Debbie Kieran as Choreographer, and Michelle O'Connell as Dance Captain.

The cast and chorus have been in rehearsals since early January and now that the booking office is open in Hickey's Pharmacy, Liberty Square, Thurles, there is real excitement amongst the entire company.

Tickets can be booked on 085 2868726 and cost €20 for adults and €10 for children. There are group concessions available also and a family ticket costs €50.

Tickets will also be available on the night of each performance at the door, although booking in advance is advisable.

Don's miss this chance to see a great show locally.