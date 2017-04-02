Vladimir and Anton join New Inn Voices

Two talented brothers willplay a special concert in Cashel in aid of a local primary school.

The Deanery School Parents Association are proud to be bringing Vladimir & Anton to Brú Ború, May 4, at 8pm.

Vladimir & Anton are Slovakian sibling musicians with a shared rare gift – mastery of the classical violin, and these young virtuosos have been playing together for almost 20 years. Vladimir & Anton push their instruments and each other (sometimes literally) on to ever greater heights of artistic expression, joyful harmony and thrilling duels, this is sibling rivalry sound-tracked like you have never heard it before.

They will be joined at this special concert by New Inn Voices.

The brothers have been busy touring the UK as special guests of superstar soprano Katherine Jenkins, they have also played a special concert at the Slovakian Embassy in London as part of the Euros 2016, as well BBC Proms in the Park in Belfast.

This thrilling collision of sound, performance, ancestry and rivalry combines to wonderful effect in Vladimir & Anton’s must-see live concerts, and on their debut album, recorded live onstage in Ireland.

Local choir 'New Inn Voices' directed by Jayne McConnon will also be performing on the night.

With 36 members, it is a diverse choir with a wide spread of ages – from older teens to grandparents, and includes all types of people – from farmers, to teachers, to nurses, students and busy parents. It is quite an extraordinary group as not one member, including their Choir Director (who is also the singing teacher at the Deanery School) and accompanist, is a professional musician.

All proceeds in aid of the Deanery School Parents Association and will directly benefit all pupils attending the school. Early booking of tickets is recommended. €20 each, from Brú Ború 06261122 or Cashel Tourist Office 06261333