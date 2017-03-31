Booking now open for Fethard Players' 'Brush with a Body'

Booking is now open for Fethard Players forthcoming comedy production of Maurice McLoughlin’s ‘Brush With a Body’. This year’s comedy is produced by Ann Connolly and Ann Walsh, and will commence its five-night run on Tuesday, April 4, and finish on Saturday, April 8, in the Abymill Theatre, with all performances starting at 8.15pm.

Booking now, at Fethard Post Office, or by telephone (052) 6131217 during office hours, or Tel: 087 9336791, out of office hours. Admission to the play is €15, with a ‘special offer’ ticket price of €10 available for Tuesday and Wednesday night performances only.