A night of rockin' blues at Gleeson's Pub, Irishtown

On Saturday 8th April, Gleesons pub, Irishtown, Clonmel will be the place to be for any fan of the Blues or even just a fan of great music!

The night kicks off at 9pm with Mojo’d playing a mix of the best rockin blues covers from the likes of Eric Clapton, Gary Moore, BB King, Muddy Waters, etc.

Mojo’d are a well established band from Clonmel with Kumar Metha on vocals, Seamus Hayes and Decky O'Dwyer on guitar and vocals, Val Whelan on drums, Oreste Perillo on Bass and Dave Corbett on Harmonica.

They will start the night as we mean to go on…….Rockin!

Following on from Mojo’d, Little Big Guns will take the stage to give us a ‘Taste’ of Rory Gallagher (pardon the pun).

Little Big Guns are a group of very talented musicians, all originally from Clonmel and formally members of Carnival Bob, who reunited to dedicate their musical talents to the legend that was Rory Gallagher.

Consisting of Adrian Boyle on vocals and guitar, Joe Flynn on guitar, Kevin Pollard on bass and Michael Greene on drums, these guys will not disappoint.