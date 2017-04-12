Auditions this week for touring show

JW Productions are looking for talent from around the county to perform in their first touring show.

This exciting new show will include all of musical theatre's most loved and demanding numbers from shows such as Rent, Mamma Mia, Wicked, West side story and many more.

They are hoping to get a stellar cast for this show that will tour during the summer to various locations before than heading abroad to Manchester which will be the warm up for the name sake of this show "London Calling",

They are looking for actors, singers and dancers of all levels of experience for the Irish leg of this tour and open auditions were to be held in Hearns Hotel, Clonmel on Tuesday of this week and again on Thursday 13th from 6pm until 9pm. More auditions will be added as interest is high

If interested call (087)2345750 or email jw_productions@outlook.com