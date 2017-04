Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue are running a fundraiser in Buddy's Big Shed Glengoole on Saturday 29th April at 8.30 .

The rescue has rescued and rehomed so many horses since its foundation in 2007.

Many are now competing abroad.

The Legend of Luke Kelly band with the fantastic Chris Kavanagh play and tickets are on sale from Anne on 0860834208 or Sinead in Buddys 0877500710