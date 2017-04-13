Tipp teachers invited to WIT 'courses for educators' day

People interested in finding work as teachers in further education in Co Tipperary or existing teachers hoping to climb the career ladder are invited to attend the inaugural Education Programmes Open Day at the WIT Arena from 10am-1pm on Saturday, 22 April.

Waterford Institute of Technology’s Department of Education runs a number of programmes that have Teaching Council recognition and attracts students from far and wide on its variety of courses for educators.

As well as a suite of undergraduate programmes, WIT has a set of unique level 8 and level 9 programmes delivered through flexible and blended learning; some are block delivered and others run in Dublin and Cork as well as Waterford.

Helen Murphy, the Head of the Department of Education welcomes people in education or interested in education to come along to find out which course can help them to reach their personal or professional development goals.

“Our programmes are flexible, responsive and connect teaching with practice. We have been working with adult learners for over 30 years and have a long history of supporting adult education. We offer programmes from NFQ Level 6 up to NFQ Level 9. For detailed information on the event and individual programmes seewww.wit.ie/teaching,” she says.

Course options vary from those for aspiring leaders in education at primary and secondary level to programmes for those wishing to pursue a career in adult or further education.

"The need for tutors working in adult and further education to possess a recognised third level qualification in pedagogy has been set out in the National Strategy for Further Education and Training (SOLAS, 2014)," Murphy explains.

The current portfolio of Education Programmes spans undergraduate programmes from Higher Certificate to Honours Degree level and a postgraduate portfolio that includes a range of Masters Programmes in; (i) teaching and learning in further and higher education; (ii) management of education and (iii) adult education, further education, community development and adult literacy.

“All of our programmes were designed for practitioners working across the education spectrum (primary, post-primary, further, adult and higher - education) to address the CPD needs of these sectors and to reflect the changes taking place in education practice and policy.”

For those wanting to make the most of the Easter Break – the WIT Arena is next to one of the entrances to the newly-launched Waterford Greenway. People attending the event can spend the afternoon on the greenway if they wish!