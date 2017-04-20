Keane drama for Newcastle, Carrick-on-Suir and Fethard

Break a Leg Theatre are back threading the boards again this year with their production of ‘Sharon’s Grave’ written by John B. Keane and directed by Jacquie Ahern Slater.

They are travelling further afield with this play with performances in Newcastle Community Hall on 27th April, Brewery Lane Theatre Carrick-on-Suir on 29th April and finally the Abymill Theatre in Fethard on 30th April.

Throughout this play we hear echoes of an older pre-Christian time which gave birth to the local legend of a beautiful princess, Sharon, and her fateful ties to her jealous handmaiden, Shiofra.

The play tells the tale of Trassie Conlee’s (Treasa Nic Craith) fight to protect both herself and her brother Neelus (Alan Bourke) from the menace of her ruthless cousin Dinze Conlee (Eugene O’Meara), one of Keane’s most extraordinary theatrical creations.

And then there is Trassie’s growing love for the thatcher, Peadar Minogue (Michael Kilcourse).

Trassie, while strong and intelligent, seems no match for her crippled cousin.

While his character may be physically withered, his force of will is powerfully intimidating.

Even his burly brother, Jack (Edmond Ryan), who obsequiously carries him around on his back, is fearful of his wrath.

In his colorful panoply of characters, Keane also introduces Pats Bo Bweee (Pat Dunne), a man who carries with him a bag of mystifying medicinals.

Some of the play’s most playful moments take place during the dead father’s wake when Dinzie reproaches mourners Tom Shawn (Sean Scott), Moll (Jen Doyle), Mague (Catherine Hogan), Miss. Dee (Jen Graham) and Rosie (Christine Hally).

As to the play’s ending, it may be a surprise, but you will immediately see how fitting it is.

Just think back to Neelus’ magnificent account of Sharon’s legend.

Featuring a talented and experienced cast and a critically successful director, this promises to be a great night of drama from one of Ireland’s best loved playwrights.

Tickets: €15 each. Please call booking office at 085 8305277 to book your tickets or as advertised on the posters.