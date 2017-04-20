600 students in liturgical music concert

“Seinn Cashel and Emly” is a project promoting and encouraging liturgical music in secondary schools.

Six hundred students from ten schools will raise their voices and their hands in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, April 27th, at 7.30p.m.

This will be the first time ever that such an event is being staged in our diocese, and it builds upon the success of similar ventures, including Emmanuel in Dublin and Seinn in Killaloe and Limerick diocese.

The schools involved cover the breadth of the diocese – Cashel Community School; Presentation Secondary School, Thurles; C.B.S. Secondary School, Thurles; Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles; Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore; St. Ailbe’s Secondary School, Tipperary; St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary; St. Mary’s Secondary School, Newport; St. John the Baptist Community School, Hospital and Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry.

One of the advantages of this programme is that it offers students and teachers a liturgical music repertoire.

However, more importantly, it involves students getting involved in a shared music experience, and bringing faith to life.

Over the past number of months, the students have been practicing in their own schools. On the day of the performance, the students will come together to attend a lively workshop on the theme of “Where do I belong?”, facilitated by Eric Hughes of Scripture Union Ireland, and also to rehearse the music for the concert.

Ian Callanan is the music director for Seinn Cashel and Emly, and has been instrumental in bringing the project to its fruition.

A renowned composer and arranger of music, Ian will be conducting the orchestra and chorus on the night, having facilitated a music workshop in each of the schools over the past number of months. Soloists and musicians will be drawn from the schools, and no doubt, the students of Cashel and Emly will put us firmly on the map with their music and song.

If you are a lover of music, the Cathedral of the Assumption is the place to be on April 27th. All are welcome. There is no admission charge on the night.