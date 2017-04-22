Rebecca takes Cashel by Storm for special Fundraiser for Scoil Chormaic

Direct from this month’s stunning performance in the sell-out show ‘Blood Brothers’ at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, the First Lady of Musical Theatre Rebecca Storm will perform exclusively in concert in the newly refurbished Halla Na Féile, Cashel for a fundraiser for Scoil Chormaic Special School on Sunday 30th April.

Scoil Chormaic Principal Lorraine Lowry feels privileged that the iconic musical legend Rebecca Storm will come to Cashel to support Scoil Chormaic, a school whose dedication to children with Special Needs is recognised and embraced by the people of Cashel and its environs.

She hopes that people from the County of Tipperary will support this wonderful event.

In this month’s record breaking show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Rebecca made a welcome return to ‘Blood Brothers’ as Mrs Johnstone, a part she originally played over 27 years ago which won her the hearts of many people with her breathtaking rendition of the classic “Tell Me It’s Not True”.

Rebecca’s breakthrough performance in ‘Blood Brothers’ at the tender age of 23 was astounding and garnered rave reviews which capitulated Rebecca into the world of musical theatre.

Thoughout her career she has played some of the most demanding roles ever written for leading ladies: Eva Peron in Evita, Fantine in Les Miserables, Grizabella in Cats, Florence in Chess, Rose in Aspects of Love, Edith Piaf in Piaf, Joan of Arc in Jeanne, Miss Hannigan in Annie, to name but a few.

Each role she played with passion and enthusiasm showing her true professionalism and versatility.

The highly successful show Blood Brothers ran in London’s West End for 24 years and was only one of three musicals to ever achieve the milestone of over 10,000 performances.

Rebecca is Musical Theatre’s best loved leading lady who has long been embraced by the Irish people as one of our own.

After many years in The West End Theatre Rebecca who loved Ireland so much set up home in Kildare where she now lives between her busy touring schedule.

She enjoys a successful and varied career accompanied by her husband and Musical Director Kenny Shearer. Rebecca was honoured to have her handprints included in the famous Gaiety Theatre Walk of Fame in Dublin.

At Halla Na Féile Cashel on Sunday 30th April Rebecca, along with her band will perform all of her biggest show tunes and classic favourites from her great Hit Musicals, including Blood Brothers, Evita, Cats, Aspects Of Love, Chess, Piaf, Annie, Les Miserables, The Streisand Songbook and many more .

Tickets for this wonderful fundraising evening on Sunday 30th April are €25 and are available from Cashel Post Office, Noel Fahy Footwear Cashel, Lár na Páirce Thurles, Spar Express Turtulla and Scoil Chormaic Reception. Unreserved seating and Bar Facilities. Doors 7.30pm Show 8.30pm