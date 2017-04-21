A 'Super' Strictly in Clonmel in aid of CARE Cancer Support Centre

A Strictly Come Dancing with a difference will be held in Clonmel in aid of CARE Cancer Support Centre.

It's a Super Strictly as all the dancers who are paired with experienced dancers have already won a Strictly event in the county.

Seven couples dance on the night - the previous winners paired iwth experienced Latin/Ballroom dancers - and will bring to the audienice a show full of talent and entertainment. There will be two dances - a waltz and one show dance of their choice.

The event is being held on Friday, April 28 in Hotel Minella at 8pm and tickets are €25 and are available from all the dancers, CARE Cancer Support Centre; Morrison's Pharmacy, Cahir; Shades Hair Design, Parnell Street, Clonmel; or any of the committee (Maria Gleeson (Event organiser, manager and producer), Gerard Reddin, Michelle Moloney, Margeret Dawson and Tricia Shoer).

The dancers and their experienced partners are - Kevin Murphy (St Mary's winner, 2015) and Ciara Kiely; Niall Morrison (Cahir GAA winner, 2016) and Laura Moloney; Grace Hogan (Cuan Saor winner, 2015) and Keith Greene; Breda O'Donovan (Clerihan winner, 2014) and Jim McCormack; Audrey Devine (St Mary's GAA winner, 2015) and John Ryan; Mellissa McCarthy (Cahir GAA winner, 2016) and David O'Gorman; and Conrad Burke (Clerihan winner, 2014) and Ruth Quinn.

The event is in aid of the CARE Cancer Support Centre, founded in 2002 and a registered charity offering professional support to people diagnosed with cancer and their families.

It provides emotional support and practical help to people who have or have had cancer and to those who care for them.

Services provided include, emotional support, information, counselling, support groups, complementary therapies, Yoga, Tai Chi and Art classes.

The CARE Cancer Support Centre relies entirely on voluntary contributions from the public to fund its programs. All services at the CARE Centre have been carefully chosen to promote healing and well being.

Persons visiting the centre find a warm relaxed and supportive environment where they can chat in confidence over a cup of tea or coffee. The centre is open Monday to Friday 9:30am-4:30pm and a member of staff can be contacted on 052 6182667.