Fundraising night for 3 year old Matthew Carroll

Clonmel Sinn Féin is holding a fundraising night for Matthew’s Battle in Fozzy’s Bar, Clonmel on this Saturday May 6th at 9pm.

3 year-old Matthew Carroll Kiely from Kilworth, Co. Cork is suffering from Hunter’s Syndrome, for which there is no cure.

He was diagnosed with Hunter's Syndrome in 2015 at the age of 13 months.

Sinn Féin are hosting this fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for Matthew’s hospital expenses and to help find a cure for the little hero and other sufferers.

Hunter's Syndrome is caused by a deficient or absent enzyme. The body does not have sufficient enzyme to break down certain complex molecules and these molecules build up in harmful amounts. Hunter’s Syndrome eventually causes permanent aggressive damage affecting appearance, mental development, organ function and physical abilities.

Tickets for the fundraising night in Fozzy’s cost just €5 each and are available from Gerry Carey Autorepairs, Old Bridge, Clonmel, and will also be available on the door at Fozzy's on the night.