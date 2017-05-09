Dark Things take to The Source stage

Spiral down the stairs to the world of the inventor. Consumed by grief, he undertakes work on his biggest creation yet, his lost wife… but at what cost?

Puppetry, magical theatre and animation combine to tell the story of one man as he treads the fine line between genius and insanity.

Certain Dark Things have created a piece of theatre that can transport audiences to another world whilst exploring a theme that will resonate with everyone.

Suitable for ages 11+

Melancholy

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Friday 12 May at 12 noon

Tickets €10

Box Office 0504 90204

www.thesourceartscentre.ie